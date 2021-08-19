PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. PVH posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.36. PVH has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in PVH by 620.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 205,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,698,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth $266,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 184.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PVH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PVH (PVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.