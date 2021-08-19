Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Reaches Market Cap of $2.37 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $8.99 or 0.00019277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $8,140.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

