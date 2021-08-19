Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,723 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

