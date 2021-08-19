Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Wedbush

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

KMX stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total value of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

