Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lowered by Analyst

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Niu Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

NIU opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 6.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,292,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,864,000 after purchasing an additional 430,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 371,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Niu Technologies by 8,574.5% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 917,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 907,098 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.