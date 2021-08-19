Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.04.

Shares of HD stock opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after buying an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520,162 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

