Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Points International Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Points International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

PCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Points International stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. Points International has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 million, a P/E ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.96.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Points International by 838.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

