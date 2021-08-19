QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,516. The firm has a market cap of $755.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 98,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

