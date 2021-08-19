Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $180.20. 25,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $1,820,535.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at $29,977,669.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,208. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

