Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $30.95. Approximately 728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.