Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 25.3% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $437.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $12.95 or 0.00027892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,661,026 coins and its circulating supply is 98,627,223 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

