Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 315,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,278. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,189 shares of company stock worth $3,498,257 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

