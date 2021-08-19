Quant (QNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61.84 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $61.84 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $182.60 or 0.00387152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

