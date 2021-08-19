Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $567,290.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

About Quantstamp

QSP is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

