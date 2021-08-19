Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $54,352.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,694.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.13 or 0.06814828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.71 or 0.01408556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00375218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00142253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00562978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00341485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00314225 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,675,181 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

