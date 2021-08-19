Quark (QRK) One Day Volume Hits $912.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $912.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,851,214 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

