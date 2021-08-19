QuarkChain Price Down 0.5% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $128.25 million and $7.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00057092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.65 or 0.00848551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00104539 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.