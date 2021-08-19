Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $166.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s current price.

DGX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $149.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.19. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

