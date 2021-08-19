Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the highest is $2.29. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.78.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $149.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after acquiring an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,003,000 after purchasing an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.