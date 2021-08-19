QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $7.58 million and approximately $129,255.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.00 or 0.00852805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00104500 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.