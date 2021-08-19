R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 336,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8,502.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,454 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 384,606 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

