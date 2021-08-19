Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 387,658 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.61.

RADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

