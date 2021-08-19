RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz purchased 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 120.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,205 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RadNet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in RadNet by 39.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 88,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $30.42. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,515. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

