Rage Fan (RAGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $202,503.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $863,775.26 and $202,503.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00144327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.10 or 0.99683274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00912653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00724757 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,870,815 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars.

