Rally Market Capitalization Hits $124.54 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $124.54 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,250,305 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

