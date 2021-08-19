Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of RBMTF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. Rambler Metals and Mining has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

