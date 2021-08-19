Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$12.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.94. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.00.

RMYHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.16 price target for the company.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

