Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RPID opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPID. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

