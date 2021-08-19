Rarible Trading 45.9% Higher This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Rarible coin can now be bought for approximately $22.11 or 0.00048327 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $103.30 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,671,688 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

