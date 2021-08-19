Rate3 (RTE) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $92,434.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00850658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00104265 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

