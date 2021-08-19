Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 5,095 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 209,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

