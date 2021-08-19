Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 123,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 43,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

