Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires Shares of 83,418 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after buying an additional 1,046,296 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $15,800,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $15,800,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.66. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

