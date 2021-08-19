Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $152.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

