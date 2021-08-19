Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,064,000 after purchasing an additional 104,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

