Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

