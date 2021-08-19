Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after buying an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $792,598,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx stock opened at $272.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $205.06 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.61. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

