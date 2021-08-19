Rathbone Brothers plc Makes New Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 111.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

