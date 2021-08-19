Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 1,480 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $112.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.44 and a 1-year high of $116.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

