Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $871,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock worth $116,098,339. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $259.66 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 227.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

