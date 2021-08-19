Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 2,839 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

TRI stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $74.82 and a one year high of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

