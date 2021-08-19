Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 3,555 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

BATS EZU opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

