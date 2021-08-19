Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 5,320 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

