Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 603 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

