Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 7,164 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned approximately 9.51% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEUZ opened at $47.84 on Thursday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.12.

