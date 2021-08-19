Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 9,720 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 373.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,402,000 after buying an additional 3,973,856 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in BCE by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. BCE’s payout ratio is 128.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.05.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

