Raven Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,206.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $4,206.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

