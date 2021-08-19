Raven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,494.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $3,494.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

