Raymond James Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) a C$170.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) received a C$170.00 target price from Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 93.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.60.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG traded down C$2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$87.92. 268,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,873. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$110.81. The firm has a market cap of C$10.44 billion and a PE ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.18.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.