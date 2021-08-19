Raymond James Trims M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price to $79.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

